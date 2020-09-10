Last Updated:

Dia Mirza, Others Question Bollywood Stars' Selective Outrage Amid Rhea, Kangana Cases

Dia Mirza questioned the selective outrage from Bollywood amid the Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut cases and stressed it was not about ‘taking sides.'

Joel Kurian
Dia Mirza, others question Bollywood stars' selective outrage amid Rhea, Kangana cases

The bigwigs of the film industry had come together and posted the ‘roses are red…’ quote to support Rhea Chakraborty, some seeking ‘justice’, some speaking about a ‘witch-hunt.’ However, most of those names did not support Kangana Ranaut when a portion of her office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Dia Mirza and other stars questioned this selective outrage from the big names and stressed that this was not about ‘taking sides.’

Dia questions Bollywood on Rhea, Kangana cases 

Taking to Twitter, Dia wrote that one should condemn both the demolition of Kangana’s office and as well the ‘harassment and abuse against Rhea.' The actor highlighted that it was not about ‘taking sides', but calling out what is ‘unjust.’The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star added that this could even happen to them as well.

Dia was among the stars who had posted the ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, me and you’ quote that Rhea had sported on her top, the day was arrested.

Despite not  agreeing to Kangana’s statements, and calling it ‘name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people’ and condemning her ‘PoK’ reference to Mumbai, Dia posted numerous statements in the former's support. She called out the BMC’s sudden demolition of a portion of her property.

Previously, she had expressed her displeasure over the ‘personal attacks’ at Kangana and Raut’s derogatory choice of word for the Queen star.

 Actors like Suchitra Krishnamoorti and Akanksha Puri also questioned the silence of Bollywood stars, after supporting Rhea Chrakbraborty.

Rhea and Kangana cases 

A portion of Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films’ office was demolished by BMC, after examining the property and giving her 24 hours, in a ‘stop work’ notice,  to produce the permission for the property. The action took place amid Kangana’s heated attack at Mumbai Police in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and verbal duel with Sanjay Raut amid the alleged drug mafia-Bollywood link.

Kangana’s comments about the Bollywood-drug link was in the wake of Rhea being accused of involvement in a drug cartel. The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested her and remanded her to judicial custody till September 22. This is apart from the CBI and ED carrying out separate probes over the FIR registered against Rhea and her family.

