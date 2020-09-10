Dia Mirza, others question Bollywood stars' selective outrage amid Rhea, Kangana cases

The bigwigs of the film industry had come together and posted the ‘roses are red…’ quote to support Rhea Chakraborty, some seeking ‘justice’, some speaking about a ‘witch-hunt.’ However, most of those names did not support Kangana Ranaut when a portion of her office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Dia Mirza and other stars questioned this selective outrage from the big names and stressed that this was not about ‘taking sides.’

READ: Dia Mirza Reacts To BMC Demolishing Kangana's Office, Calls It 'totally Questionable'

Dia questions Bollywood on Rhea, Kangana cases

Taking to Twitter, Dia wrote that one should condemn both the demolition of Kangana’s office and as well the ‘harassment and abuse against Rhea.' The actor highlighted that it was not about ‘taking sides', but calling out what is ‘unjust.’The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star added that this could even happen to them as well.

Condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office. Condemn the harassment and abuse against Rhea. This is not about taking sides. This is about calling out what is unjust. Remember this could happen to you. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 10, 2020

Dia was among the stars who had posted the ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash patriarchy, me and you’ quote that Rhea had sported on her top, the day was arrested.

Despite not agreeing to Kangana’s statements, and calling it ‘name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people’ and condemning her ‘PoK’ reference to Mumbai, Dia posted numerous statements in the former's support. She called out the BMC’s sudden demolition of a portion of her property.

Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities? — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

Previously, she had expressed her displeasure over the ‘personal attacks’ at Kangana and Raut’s derogatory choice of word for the Queen star.

I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

READ: 'Sanjay Raut Must Apologise For Such Language Against Kangana Ranaut,' States Dia Mirza

Actors like Suchitra Krishnamoorti and Akanksha Puri also questioned the silence of Bollywood stars, after supporting Rhea Chrakbraborty.

Why havent the so called #feminists smashing patriarchy 🙄spoken up for #Kangana s property bng demolished as they did for #RheaArrested ? Why such selective activism? 🤔🤔 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 9, 2020

Rhea and Kangana cases

A portion of Kangana’s production house Manikarnika Films’ office was demolished by BMC, after examining the property and giving her 24 hours, in a ‘stop work’ notice, to produce the permission for the property. The action took place amid Kangana’s heated attack at Mumbai Police in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and verbal duel with Sanjay Raut amid the alleged drug mafia-Bollywood link.

Kangana’s comments about the Bollywood-drug link was in the wake of Rhea being accused of involvement in a drug cartel. The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested her and remanded her to judicial custody till September 22. This is apart from the CBI and ED carrying out separate probes over the FIR registered against Rhea and her family.

READ: Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha Is All Praises For Dimple Kapadia In 'Tenet'

READ: Dia Mirza Explains The Importance Of An Individual's Voice; Says 'Ignite The Fire Inside'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.