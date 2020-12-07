Adil Hussain Wins Hearts With Response To A Netizen Who Asked Him To 'promote His Work'

As the Indian film industry is witnessing many changes in recent times, self-promotion of actors is now considered really important in the public domain for people to follow their films. But 'English Vinglish' actor Adil Hussain doesn't believe so. A user recently called Hussain an 'underrated actor' in India and requested him to promote his work so as to reach people.

@_AdilHussain sir ji u r the most underrated actor in india.i luv ur work.i rqst you to promote ur work,sumhow jst reach to people...Acha Karo Bura karo..Jo BHI Karo but promote urself,or else ur work it talent which is boon for art of acting will be wasted.plz for art's sake🙏 — sunny goyat (@Malang04151666) December 5, 2020

Hussain who was recently seen in Praksh Jha's drama Pareeksha on ZEE5 wrote, "Art is never wasted, if there is truth in it. I believe truth will always get its dues when the time is right. Paid Promotion always brings undue public focus. If my work, at all, falls in the realm of Art, it will get its deserved attention." [sic]

Thank you for your suggestion. Art is never wasted, if there is truth in it. I believe truth will always get its dues when the time is right. Paid Promotion always brings undue public focus. If my work, at all, falls in the realm of Art, it will get its deserved attention. 💥🙏🏽😊 https://t.co/03esnkQi0w — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) December 5, 2020

Another fan said, "Wonderful thoughts but in today's fake promotion activities are more than talent your fans should know your project's so they can enjoy it thoroughly... great actor." [sic] Hussain in response wrote that his work will speak for itself and people who are interested will find their way to his work.

Hussain's Reply

😊😊 Those who are really interested and like the work of someone... They will, for sure find out. Or the work itself will find the Rasik, the lover of the work — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) December 6, 2020

Actor Adil Hussain has started shooting for his upcoming movie Foot Prints on Water, directed by debutant Nathalia Syam, in London.

Backed by Mohaan Nadaar, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and Antonio Aakeel. It is written by Neetha Syam.

In the film, Hussain plays Raghu, an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom. Hussain said he is always excited to team up with debutant directors as they put in all their passion in the project, which makes his journey as an actor special.

(with PTI inputs)

