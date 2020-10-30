Adil Hussain, Antonio Aakeel Roped In For Neetha Syam's 'Footprints On Water'

Life of Pi actor Adil Hussain has been roped in to play the lead alongside British actor Antonio Aakeel in their upcoming British Indian feature film Footprints on Water. According to Variety, Footprints on Water will narrate the story of an illegal immigrant father in the UK who is frantically searching for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police radar. Through this search, the film will portray the lives of immigrants of various nationalities who arrive in the UK hoping to turn their lives around.

Adil Hussain to feature alongside Antonio Aakeel

The film is written by Neetha Syam and will be helmed by Nathalia Syam. Apart from Adil Hussain, Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Sharing her happiness of being part of the film, the actress unveiled the first poster of the flick and wrote, “Unveiling the first look poster of FOOTPRINTS ON WATER. Can’t wait to work with this very talented crew.” Adil spoke to Variety about the film and said that the story is written by two sisters and it feels like it's their first-hand experience that they have painted in words. Further, he wrote that he has complete trust on them and knows that both will transform words into intense and moving visuals.

Director Nathalia issued a statement and said, “As immigrants of Indian origin brought up in Britain, we've had a ringside view into the lives of various people, their cultures, and ethnicities. Neetha's script will be visually approached by elements of realism. Through the plot of an illegal immigrant father's search for his missing daughter, we raise the question of what happens when the invisibles go missing!”

Meanwhile, Hussain will be seen playing the role of the father and Aakeel will play the role of an Afghani refugee. The film is produced by Mohaan Nadaar's London-based outfit The Production Headquarters, whose credits include several UK-India features, including the upcoming, Scotland-shot Rat on a Highway featuring Bollywood star Randeep Hooda ("A Suitable Boy," "Extraction"). The shooting will commence at locations in and around Birmingham in December.

