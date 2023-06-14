Sara Ali Khan Runs Away From Paparazzi After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success Bash

Why you’re reading this: Sara Ali Khan has been garnering attention in the media lately for her accomplishments in the film industry. Her most recent movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has been earning glowing reviews, and she recently marked its success by celebrating with her co-star Vicky Kaushal. However, a video capturing Sara evading the paparazzi has been circulating on social media, further fueling the buzz surrounding her.

2 things you need to know:

The incident happened at the success party of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Her upcoming projects are Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak and Metro In Dino.

Sara Ali Khan’s viral video

To celebrate the film’s success, Sara and Vicky came together for a special gathering last night. However, it was a video of Sara evading the paparazzi that has now gone viral on social media. The video captures Sara rushing toward her car while the paparazzi call out to her, wondering what had happened.

Once inside the vehicle, Sara smiled and warmly greeted the photographers before waving them goodbye. It appeared as if she wanted to avoid having any conversations with the paps. She was dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a white t-shirt printed with her movie name Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Star-studded success bash for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The success bash for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke saw the attendance of numerous celebrities, including Sonakshi Singh, Zaheer Iqbal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Kriti Sanon. This film marked the first collaboration between Sara and Vicky, and their on-screen chemistry was highly praised. In the movie, they portray a married couple, and their performance resonated well with the audience.

(Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebrities at success bash of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke film | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Upcoming projects and on-screen pairing for Sara Ali Khan

Looking ahead, Sara has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to make her debut in Amazon Prime Video with the series Ae Watan Mere Watan. Additionally, Sara has Murder Mubarak and Metro In Dino lined up, with the latter featuring Aditya Roy Kapur as her co-star. Fans are eagerly anticipating their on-screen pairing in this upcoming project.