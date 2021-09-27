'Adipurush': Prabhas-starrer To Release Next Year Close To Independence Day

Ever since the Maharashtra government decided to open theatres in the state from October 22, several production houses have announced the release dates for the upcoming films. The recent one to join the bandwagon was megastar Prabhas’ magnum opus Adipurush. The much-awaited film will release on August 11, 2022. Apart from the Baahubali star, the will film also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information on Twitter.

The film is set to lock horns with Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan which is also slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022, around Independence Day weekend. Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is directed by Aanand L Rai. And that makes it one of the biggest box-office clashes you've ever seen. The film will also see Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sadia Khateeb playing the roles of Akshay Kumar's sisters. The film is expected to be a heart-tugging story of the bond between a brother and his sister. Aanand L Rai is serving as the director of the film while it is being distributed by Zee Studios in association with Rai and Alka Hiranandani.

More About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, the multi-starrer and multilingual period drama is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The forthcoming mythological drama will see Prabhas in the lead role of a character inspired by Lord Ram, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh, inspired by Ravana, in Adipurush, while Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman. The shooting of the film got affected due to the second Coronavirus wave, however, it was resumed from July 3. Reportedly, the film is mounted on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore. The film will also release in multiple languages.

Theatres in Mumbai to reopen in October

Key theatre representatives and exhibitors led by led by Dr Jayantilal Gada and Rohit Shetty held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, September 25 to discuss the reopening of theatres in the state. Along with Chairman and MD of Pen Studios, Jayantilal Gada and renowned director-producer Rohit Shetty, the meeting also included Sanjay Marudhar from Pen Marudhar, Kamal Gianchandani, the President of Multiplex Association of India and CEO of PVR Pictures, CEO of Inox Leisure Ltd — Alok Tandon, Devang Sampat — CEO, Cinepolis India, and Thomas Dsouza — Sr VP Programming, PVR Cinemas. Following the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray took to his official Twitter handle to announce the reopening of theatres in the state in compliance with health norms.

