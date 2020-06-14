Aditi Rao Hydari Expresses Disbelief On Sudden Demise Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian actor Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her disbelief on the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 and said “just no”. With an emoticon of a broken heart, Hydari expressed her grief on the tragic death of the 34-year-old actor who was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14 after being alerted by his domestic house help.

According to reports, he was not feeling well for the past few days and just five days ago his former manager was also found dead. According to reports, the Police has reached his Bandra apartment and since no suicide note has been found yet, the law enforcement officers have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

No... just NO 💔#SushantSinghRajput — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 14, 2020

Read - Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead; Found Hanging At His Home In Mumbai's Bandra

Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Sachin Tendulkar 'shocked', Mourns Loss Of 'talented' Actor

'It pains us'

Sushant Singh Rajput's publicist has released a statement regarding the tragic incident and said that "it pains" them to confirm the news. His team wants all the fans to "celebrate his life" and remember the 34-year-old in their thoughts like millions across the globe have "done so far".

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," Team SSR.

The actor hailed from Bihar but used to live away from his family. Rajput had started his career in the acting industry with Television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil but achieved massive recognition with Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. From there, he also acted in several blockbuster movies including Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che For which he even received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Other movies starring the 34-year-old included Shudh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. He was last seen in Netflix's Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: How The Actor's Dhoni Masterclass Elevated Indian Sports Films

Read - Sushant Singh Rajput 'a Life Ended Abruptly': Ravi Shastri & Anil Kumble Deeply Saddened





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.