Sushant Singh Rajput 'a Life Ended Abruptly': Ravi Shastri & Anil Kumble Deeply Saddened

After the sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, Indian Cricket team coach Ravi Shastri and Former Cricketer Anil Kumble extended their deepest condolences. Bollywood actor and television star Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling from his Bandra home. The actor became a household name when he essayed the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Shocked by the tragic demise, Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and asserted that 'a life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly'.

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Furthermore, Anil Kumble saddened by the death extended his deepest condolences to family and friends of the late actor.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the death of #SushantSinghRajput Condolences to his family and friends. A talented actor gone too soon. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 14, 2020

Cricketers mourn Sushant's demise

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

