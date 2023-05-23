Aditi Rao Hydari Sports Chic Casuals At Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari, who will walk the Cannes red carpet this year, was spotted at Mumbai airport late night on Monday. It seems like the actress jetted off to France for Cannes 2023. For her airport look, the actress opted for a colourful top paired with black trousers. He left her tresses loose and wore a no makeup look.

Outside the airport, Aditi happily posed for the paparazzi and interacted with them before entering the premises. This will be the Jubilee actress' second appearance at Cannes. Check out Aditi's airport look below:

Aditi Rao Hydari expresses her excitement for Cannes 2023

The actress will be walking the red carpet as the spokesperson of L'Oreal Paris. She will speak on the topic of women's empowerment which aligns with the 'Walk Your Worth' theme. For her second year at Cannes, Aditi said, "I am elated to be a part of this year's Festival De Cannes as L'Oreal Paris' spokesperson. It has truly been a privilege to have been associated with a brand that has always led the path to women empowerment and has worked towards enabling women to be confident and growth-oriented in every aspect of their lives. This year's theme of 'Walk Your Worth' truly aligns with what the brand stands for, encouraging women across the globe to accept themselves and walk their worth with confidence".

Aditi Rao Hydari's Cannes debut

The actress made her Cannes debut last year in a fuchsia and orange gown from the shelves of Mark Bumgarner paired with high heels. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The moment I’ve been waiting for #mylifeisamovie." Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the shows Jubilee and Taj: Divided by Blood. Next, she will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha. The web series will premiere on OTT, later this year.