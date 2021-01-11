Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee roped in for Vikramaditya Motwane’s 'Stardust'?

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee have been reportedly roped in to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series, Stardust. Vikram Motwane who stepped into the digital space with Netflix's p0opular series Sacred Games is set to enthrall fans with another series that will focus on Bollywood.

Aditi Rao Hydari to star in Vikram Motwane's next

According to reports of Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming web series will be inspired by true incidents and will also include the tiff in the entertainment industry between several stars regarding work. The series will be more inclined towards fiction where it will start portraying the stories in the film fraternity beginning from the 40s era to the next 40 years. The entertainment portal also revealed that the makers are deciding to release the series with 8 or 9 episodes. Actor Aparshaktoi Khurana is also part of the much-awaited series. Apart from the stars mentioned above, makers are still to decide upon the other star cast of the film. The shooting of the series was slated for last year but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Since the shootings of films have finally begun while taking all safety measures into consideration, the makers are now scheduling new dates and plan to kick off the shoot in March or April, this year.

Read: Aditi Rao Hydari Wasn't The First Choice To Play Sanjay Dutt's Daughter' Role In 'Bhoomi'?

Read: Aditi Rao Hydari's Memorable Roles That Won Her Some Eminent Awards And Accolades

Meanwhile, Aditi recently wrapped up the shooting of the much-awaited Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika starring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared several BTS pictures from the sets while giving a glimpse of the team posing together happily on the last day of the shoot. . The movie directed by choreographer Brinda marks Dulquer, Aditi, and Kajal's first collaboration together. The film also marks Brinda’s debut as a director. On the other hand, Besides Stardust, Motwane is set to bring the unheard stories of Tihar jail on screen with the series adaptation of Black Warrant, publisher Roli Books had announced in June last year. Motwane also recently launched his production banner, Andolan Films, and their first venture is AK vs AK, which he directed.

Read: Aditi Rao Hydari's Memorable Roles That Won Her Some Eminent Awards And Accolades

Read: 'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Film Wraps Up

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.