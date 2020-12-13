Aditi Rao Hydari's Memorable Roles That Won Her Some Eminent Awards And Accolades

Aditi Rao Hydari made her acting debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film Prajapathi, followed by her Tamil films debut in 2007 with Sringaram. Finally, in 2009, the actor made her huge Bollywood debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. She rose to popularity with Sudhir Mishra's 2011 romantic thriller film Yeh Saali Zindagi. Aditi Rao Hydari has won several awards and accolades for her performances across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Take a look at some of the awards won by Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi Rao Hydari's awards

Aditi Rao Hydari's second film Yeh Saali Zindagi gained her immense popularity in Bollywood. She played the supporting role of Shanti. The actor won Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2012 for her role in Yeh Saali Zindagi. The film also stars Irrfan Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Arunoday Singh, alongside Aditi.

In the year 2017, the actor won an award for her Tamil film, Kaatru Veliyidai. She plays Dr Leela Abraham Varun, the love interest of the lead. Aditi Rao Hydari won Best Actress (Tamil) at Asiavision Award. For the same film, she also won Best Debut Actress (Tamil) at South Indian International Movie Awards.

Kaatru Veliyidai is Mani Ratnam's romantic war film. The filmmaker has produced, written and directed the thriller. The film stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles with Lalitha, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh and RJ Balaji playing other pivotal roles.

In 2018, Aditi Rao Hydari made her Telugu film debut with Sammohanam. She garnered two awards for the superhit film. in 2019, she was honoured with Best Debut-Female at Zee Cine Awards for Sammohanam. She also received Special Jury Award by TSR-TV9 Awards. She played the lead role of Sameera Rathore. Alongside Aditi, the film also stars Sudheer Babu in the lead role. Helmed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the film is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

In 2018, Aditi Rao Hydari did one of Bollywood's most-talked and superhit films, Padmaavat. The actor played Kilji's wife in the film. For her supporting role, Aditi Rao Hydari won International Indian Film Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor (Female). The film also features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

