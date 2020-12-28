'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari Starrer Film Wraps Up

Makers of the much-awaited Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika starring actors Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hyadri in the lead have finally completed its shooting schedule on the special occasion of Christmas. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared several BTS pictures from the sets where the entire team can be seen posing together happily on the last day of the shoot.

Hey Sinamika shoot wraps up

Taran also shared pictures of the three stars from the sets while rehearsing their dialogues with choreographer Brinda who is all set to make her directorial debut with this film. Baahubali fame dialogue writer Madhan Karky has penned the story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics for Hey Sinamika. Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music for the film.

Earlier, the makers had planned to wrap the film in the mid of 2020 and release it by the end of this year, but owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, they are now planning to release the film next year during Valentine's Day weekend. The movie directed by Brinda marks Dulquer, Aditi, and Kajal's first collaboration together. Interestingly, director Brinda shared a picture recently from the sets and wrote, "Work mode with my super talented DOP Preetha." (sic) Apart from Brinda, Dulqueer had also shared pictures from the sets after he had resumed work after a long hiatus of seven months due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indrajith in the lead is based on the life of the notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. The film, written by K S Aravind and Daniell Sayooj Nair, also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Suresh Oberoi, Shivajith, among others in prominent roles. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal has a list of stories in her kitty. The actress will be seen in Indian 2, and the Tamil remake of Queen. She is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the superstar in dual roles. Kajal came on board the project after Trisha walked out citing creative differences. The actor recently signed a horror film with director Deekay as well.

