Aditi Rao Hydari Wasn't The First Choice To Play Sanjay Dutt's Daughter' Role In 'Bhoomi'?

Bhoomi is a 2017 Bollywood film directed by Omung Kumar. It starred Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. An interesting piece of Bhoomi movie trivia is that the role of Sanjay Dutt's daughter Bhoomi, which we know now was played by Aditi Rao Hydari wasn't really written for her. See which actors were approached for the role before her.

Aditi wasn't the first choice to play Sanjay Dutt's daughter in Bhoomi?

The plot of Bhomi revolves around Arun Sachdeva and Bhoomi who are on a mission to battle the perpetrators who raped her and were found not guilty by the law. The father-daughter duo was played by Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. According to a report by DNA, the London Paris NewYork actor wasn't the first to be approached for this role.

The report states that the director Omung Kumar approached various actors in the industry to play Sanjay Dutt's daughter, some even from the South-Indian film industry, but couldn't lock the dates. Apparently, the first choice to play this role was Alia Bhatt but she wasn't approached because the shooting was supposed to start in February 2017 and he knew Alia Bhatt wouldn't be able to accommodate at such short notice.

The director then approached the Tamil actor Sayyeshaa for the role but she had other commitments in the South Indian industry. He also approached Kriti Sanon, the DNA sources revealed that Kriti Sanon really liked the script but was busy with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raabta. Shraddha Kapoor was approached as well but after keeping Omung Kumar waiting for a while she backed out as well. The director approached Sanya Malhotra but she didn't wish to play another daughter's role after her debut in Dangal and wanted to explore other characters.

The co-producer Sandeep Singh revealed to DNA that with time running out they approached Aditi Rao Hydari who was shooting for Padmaavat. Sandeep Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari had been friends for 5 years and when they approached her after the shoot and narrated the story she immediately agreed and asked the makers for the film for some time to figure out her dates. He revealed that Aditi was a saviour. When the team shot in Agra for days without a vanity van she didn't even complain once. She is a natural actor and the only reason the shooting of the film could commence on time.

Watch the trailer of Bhoomi here

IMAGE CREDITS: @aditiraohydari IG

