Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Vacation Plans For 2020; Says It's 'only Nation' She's Visiting

On Friday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her social media and revealed her vacation plans for 2020. The actor shared an Instagram post and sharing her plans in the caption, she simply wrote, "The only nation I'm visiting this year is imagination". Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's IG post.

Aditi reveals her vacation plans

In this Instagram picture shared by Aditi Rao Hydari, she can be seen posing with a poker face, holding her hair. Here, the Murder 3 actor donned a black tee that said "Cancelled Plans". She also sported tiny diamond mid-ear piercing. For makeup, Aditi opted for a nude makeup look and applied brownish nude lip colour.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fun Reel video

Meanwhile, on the social media front, Aditi Rao Hydari is quite active on Instagram. She is often spotted sharing fun videos, her yoga pictures, some photoshoot stills and many other similar posts. Recently, she tried out the latest 'Reel' feature on Instagram. She shared a quirky and hilarious video of her being dragged around in the room. The video has received a lot of love from the audience as she has combined the actual video with a ‘Behind The Scenes’ clip. In the video, Aditi Rao Hydari is pulled around by her feet.

She could be seen laughing as she held the selfie camera while the video was being shot. Aditi also wrote alongside the video that the new Instagram feature has swept her off her feet. In continuation of the video, she also clubbed another clip to the Reel video that was taken while the video was being shot. In her video, she also jokingly mentioned that no animals were harmed during the making of this shoot. Have a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram Reel clip here.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen in Sufiyum Sujathayum. The film was recently released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Sufiyum Sujathayum was the first Malayalam film to have an OTT release. It features Jayasurya, Dev Mohan and Aditi Rao Hydari. For her next, Aditi has been roped in for the Bollywood remake of The Girl On The Train. It was supposed to be released in May, however, due to the pandemic, it has been pushed.

