Aditi Rao Hydari Tries Out The Reel Feature On Instagram, Brings Out The Child In Her

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari recently tried out the new Reel feature on Instagram in the quirkiest and hilarious manner. In the video posted, she could be seen making a fun video on Halsey and BTS’ much-loved collaborative piece, Boy with Luv. The video has received a lot of love from the audience as she has combined the actual video with a ‘Behind The Scenes’ clip.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s fun Reel video

People around the country have been trying out Instagram’s newest Reel feature. The feature was brought in by Instagram after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including the much-loved Tik Tok. Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari decided to try out the feature and also expressed the excitement that she has been feeling for it.

She posted a video where she could be seen sliding across her living room with her back rested on the floor. She was actually being pulled around by her feet while she enjoyed the ride that she was getting. She could be seen laughing and smiling brightly at the selfie camera while the video was being taken. Aditi Rao Hydari also attached a note to the video that said that the new Instagram feature has swept her off her feet.

Aditi Rao Hydari also attached another clip to the reel video which was taken while the video was being made. In the BTS video, she can be seen being dragged across the room in order to get the perfect shot. She also jokingly mentioned that no animals were harmed during the making of this piece. Have a look at the video from Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram here.

Aditi Rao Hydari had previously posted about a dove which was a part of her latest film, Sufiyum Sujatayum. She posted a blissful picture of herself where the dove could be seen sitting on her shoulder. She could be seen dressed as the character Sujata in a maroon colour Anarkali with a grey dupatta.

In the caption for the post, Aditi Rao Hydari could be seen talking about how the dove would always come back to her, every time she set it free. Have a look at the adorable picture from Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram here.

