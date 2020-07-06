Aditi Rao Hydari Hopes To Go Back To The Freedom That People Had Before COVID-19

Aditi Rao Hydari has been quarantining in her Hyderabad house with her parents from the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview with a national daily, the actor spoke about how she is grateful to be busy even during the lockdown. She also added that she feels nice that she has something to focus on.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up On Her Experience Of Playing Her Character In Sufiyum Sujatayum

Aditi Rao Hydari talks about COVID-19 lockdown

In the interview, Aditi Rao Hydari talks about how she has days when she felt “anxious and weepy” due to the events around her. However, she added that she keeps reminding herself about how she is lucky as she has things to look forward to. Aditi Rao Hydari also added that even with the uncertainty, she feels nice to spend time at home. She also added that is happy to be dancing, singing, and doing yoga again.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari's Net Worth Traces Her Journey From 'Sringaram' To 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Continuing on the same, Aditi Rao Hydari spoke about how “kindness and sensitivity” should become the new normal in a post-COVID-19 world. She added that this should be an everyday thing in life. She spoke about how humans became “mean” after living in a “chaotic world”. She added that one needs to change to bring in more kindness and empathy. Aditi Rao Hydari also stressed on how she wishes to regain the freedom that she had before COVID-19. The actor spoke about how these times made her realise the importance of making one’s own choices.

Aditi Rao Hydari has also worked in several major Bollywood films like Rockstar, Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Wazir, etc. However, in the past few years, she has shifted her focus majorly to the South Indian film industry. While talking about the same, the actor said that working in the South Indian film industry has been ''hugely rewarding''.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari Says She Is Being Approached With Great Scripts From The South; Read

She added that one has to earn respect and credibility while working in the South Indian film industry. Aditi Rao Hydari further said that she has been trying to do the same with her choices. She also mentioned that in Hindi films, she did certain roles as she thought it was the ''correct one'' and not because she wanted to. Aditi Rao Hydari added that this is why it is important to be fearless in her choices. Aditi Rao Hydari also mentioned that she is glad to be a part of some great films today.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum recently released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Jayasurya and Dev Mohan in lead roles. While talking about the same, Hydari added that the experience of theatres is ''unmatched''. She said that the ''first day, first show'' feeling is wonderful.

The actor spoke about how OTT platforms have enabled artists to release their films even during the lockdown period. She said that without these digital platforms, there would have been utter chaos to get a good release date in theatres. She mentioned that in her opinion, digital platforms and theatres will always co-exist as there will always be films that need the ''big-screen effect''. Aditi Rao Hydari added that with the variety in content every film needs to be catered differently. Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Sufiyum Sujatayum released on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2020.

ALSO READ | Aditi Rao Hydari Sets Social Media On Fire With Her New Posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.