Aditya Roy Kapoor Says He'd Be Honoured To Follow In Emraan Hashmi's Footsteps

The makers of Malang dropped its first trailer and it has been taking over the social media. Mohit Suri’s Malang features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in prominent roles. The makers of the film also shared a poster of the film where the two leads share a kiss in an uncomfortable position. At the trailer launch, Aditya Roy Kapoor was asked that just like Emraan Hashmi was popularly known as ‘serial kisser’ after his line-up of liplocks in almost all his films, Kapoor also seems to be moving on similar lines as his earlier projects like Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. Aditya replied that if he can follow in Emraan's footsteps he’ll be really honoured. Aditya feels he is also pushing the boundary with every film. Read more to know about Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani.

Mohit Suri's Malang

Malang is an upcoming Bollywood film which stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu which has been creating much anticipation since the release of its first look. The Bharat star was channelising her inner diva in the poster of the film and her charm did take over the hearts of the viewers. In the poster, Patani looked amazingly gorgeous.The casting team including Aditya Roy Kapoor took to their social media to share the poster with the caption, “In love...living life from one high to another.”

