'Malang' Trailer Has Fans Lauding Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's Gripping Chemistry

Bollywood News

The trailer of the Disha Patani starrer 'Malang' is out now. Here's how audiences reacted towards the Malang trailer. Read on to know more about Malang trailer.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Disha Patani

Malang is an upcoming romantic-action movie which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie has Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is going to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020.

The trailer of the Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang released today. going by the trailer of Malang, it seems that the story of the movie revolves around four varied characters trying to find out the definition of living life to the fullest in their own way. However, there are some interesting plot twists and turns which reveal dark secrets about the characters. Anil will essay the role of a negative cop in the movie. 

The trailer also unleashes glimpse of Disha and Aditya’s romance. The movie looks gripping and mysterious. Let's wait for the madness to unleash, as the tagline suggests. The trailer of Malang has garnered much anticipation and curiosity. Fans are excited to watch Malang on the silver screens.

Watch the Malang trailer here:

ALSO READ| Aditya Roy Kapur Drops Malang Poster | Katrina Kaif And Elli AvrRam React

Here’s how fans reacted towards Malang Trailer:

ALSO READ| 'Malang' Trailer: Mohit Suri’s Multi-starrer Thriller A Mix Of Killer Passion And Madness

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Shares New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Malang'; See Pic

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Shares The First Look Of Malang, Grabs Tiger Shroff's Attention

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani And Alia Bhatt Bring Back The Corset; See Pics

ALSO READ| Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor Charm Fans With The New 'Malang' Posters

 

 

Published:
