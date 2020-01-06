'Malang' Trailer Has Fans Lauding Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's Gripping Chemistry

Malang is an upcoming romantic-action movie which is helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie has Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is going to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2020.

The trailer of the Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang released today. going by the trailer of Malang, it seems that the story of the movie revolves around four varied characters trying to find out the definition of living life to the fullest in their own way. However, there are some interesting plot twists and turns which reveal dark secrets about the characters. Anil will essay the role of a negative cop in the movie.

The trailer also unleashes glimpse of Disha and Aditya’s romance. The movie looks gripping and mysterious. Let's wait for the madness to unleash, as the tagline suggests. The trailer of Malang has garnered much anticipation and curiosity. Fans are excited to watch Malang on the silver screens.

Watch the Malang trailer here:

ALSO READ| Aditya Roy Kapur Drops Malang Poster | Katrina Kaif And Elli AvrRam React

Here’s how fans reacted towards Malang Trailer:

The only thing I remember from #MalangTrailer is "Jaan lena".. Too repetitive 🙄 Aditya is on another level n wid every movie he shows how underrated he is ❤️

Disha is bland , am sorry but I dont like her dialogue delivery even though she looks like a million bucks — . (@__kiarasbae) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Malang' Trailer: Mohit Suri’s Multi-starrer Thriller A Mix Of Killer Passion And Madness

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Shares New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film 'Malang'; See Pic

#MalangTrailer is fresh , unique but little confusing too. I hope it will be success. Best wishes to the entire team. — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Shares The First Look Of Malang, Grabs Tiger Shroff's Attention

#MalangTrailer is out. I really liked the trailer ❤. @DishPatani ma'am u looks so pretty in it❤😍. Can't wait to see u on Big Screen 💥💥💥. @DishPatani ma'am u looks sooooo sooo Good in #MalangTrailer ❤.#MalangTrailer #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/klnjhusgMO — SK Mahdi Chowdhury (@SKMahdiChowdhu2) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani And Alia Bhatt Bring Back The Corset; See Pics

Only good thing about this mobie trialer is,

It's just trailer of 2-3 minutes

Now you can save your time of 2-3 hours by not watching it#MalangTrailer — 👑 Prince 👑 (@_Prince_khiladi) January 6, 2020

ALSO READ| Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor Charm Fans With The New 'Malang' Posters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.