Disha Patani Sets New Fitness Goals In 'Malang', Here's How You Can Do It Too

The fitness trend has taken Bollywood by storm and each day we see celebrities following different fitness trends. Disha Patani recently revealed photos of her new film Malang and fans cannot stop swooning at her super-fit body. The actor is known for her dedication towards fitness as she is frequently seen posting videos from her routine workouts. Here are a few tips and ways you can try to achieve her fitness level like Disha Patani in Malang.

This is how Disha Patani got her super-fit body for 'Malang'

Also Read | Disha Patani's Skin And Beauty Secrets To Get Glowing Skin

Diet plan

The actor follows a strict diet when it comes to fitness and stays focused on her meals. Her diet mostly includes foods that are rich in protein and vitamins. Her typical breakfast would consist of two to three eggs, toast, milk and juice. At the lunch time, the actor changes it to a bowl of cereal and milk. She also incorporates fresh fruit juices as part of her lunch.

For dinner, she prefers vegetable salads, brown rice and dal. Almonds and peanuts act as part of her mid-day snacks for her to munch on. Apart from all of this, the actor does indulge in a cheat day where she has whatever she wants to.

Also Read | 'Malang' Trailer Has Fans Lauding Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's Gripping Chemistry

The Workout Plan

Her workout regime includes dancing, pilates, swimming, weight training and yoga. Disha mentioned in an interview with a popular magazine that she considers dancing as a major component of her fitness regime. The actor visits the gym for four days a week, and twice in a day.

She enjoys keeping her body active and avoids skipping days at the gym. The actor also takes care of her gorgeous abs, and she has mentioned in an entertainment portal that she finds it incredibly hard to maintain them. Hence she has specialised workouts that are centred mostly around her abs. The actor also spends an hour practising yoga.

Also Read | Disha Patani Adds Glam Quotient With Her Green Attire At Malang Trailer Launch Event

Post-workout

Disha has mentioned that she takes her rest period extremely seriously. She says to maintain one’s health, the body needs time to recover and to repair from all the rigorous workout. She prefers getting the sleep of at least 8 hours.

She also mentioned that she keeps herself well hydrated and keeps drinking as much water as possible. She also is strict when it comes to her eating habits and believes in not skipping any meals.

Also Read | Malang: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's Kiss On Poster Sparks Memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.