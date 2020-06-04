Aditya Roy Kapur And Disha Patani Starrer 'Malang' Ending Explained

The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang created quite a stir online after its release on February 7, 2020. The romantic action-thriller is helmed by Mohit Suri and stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles alongside Aditya and Disha. Despite all the controversies surrounding the film, a lot of viewers were confused about the climax of the film which left the audience on a cliffhanger. Therefore, here's explaining Malang's ending along with its plot.

The Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'Malang' ending explained (Spoiler Alert)

Aditya Roy Kapur essays the role of Advait Thakur who after spending five years of imprisonment embarks on a journey to take revenge from all the cops who distanced him from his ladylove and her soon-to-be-born baby. Disha Patani plays the role of Sara Nambiar, Advait's love interest as their wanderlust brings them together after they cross paths in Goa. Although the first half of the film before its interval majorly focuses on Advait and Sara's love story, the latter half is no less than a roller-coaster ride, packed with action sequences, suspense, and a major revelation towards the climax of the film.

As the title suggests, "Unleash the madness", Malang revolves around the madness of four character's lives which are in a way related to each other, i.e. Anil Kapoor as Inspector Anjaney Agashe, who loses his daughter in encountering a drug-dealer, Kunal Kemmu as Michael Rodrigues who decides to murder anyone who questions his manhood due to his lack of sexual experience, Advait and Sara. However, after Advait figures out it was Michael Rodrigues and his cop friends who attempted to murder his girlfriend and killed his soon-to-be-born baby, he decides to kill each and every one of them and almost succeeds at it too.

Furthermore, when he gets arrested by Agashe but the main antagonist Michael remains alive, the film takes a huge turn after Sara, who was assumed to be dead, returns and takes revenge by killing Michael Rodrigues on the day of solstice while he attempted to murder his wife. After taking their revenge with everyone, Advait and Sara reunite, but Mohit Suri leaves the audience on a cliffhanger as Sara calls Agashe and reveals that her revenge has not yet succeeded. The climax of the film had a lot of fans thinking about who is next in Sara and Advait's hit list.

A lot of fan theories suggest that it could be someone who was involved in murdering their baby but the character's revelation has not been made yet. Not so long ago, Mohit Suri also confirmed that there will be a sequel of Malang which will be released on Netflix. Thus, it is expected to be about Advait and Sara's journey on striking down their baby's murderer. However, these theories have not been confirmed by the makers and are pure fan assumptions.

