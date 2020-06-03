Sidharth Malhotra And Shraddha Kapoor To Play Leads In The Sequel Of 'Malang'?

Malang 2 has been making a major buzz among the audience since the makers have announced that the remake is on papers. According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor was the makers' choice for the lead in Malang 2 and now reportedly makers have decided to cast Sidharth Malhotra alongside Shraddha Kapoor. An entertainment portal’s report states that the makers of Malang 2 are planning to have a fresh on-screen pairing for Malang 2.

Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor was already told about Malang 2 when she agreed to do the little voiceover in the first part. Now the makers have decided not to repeat the leads, however, Malang cast might be seen making cameo appearances in the second part. The media report states that Sidharth Malhotra is in on the top of the Malang 2 makers’ list and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over so that they can offer him the lead role. Mohit Suri, the director of Malang has just finished a script and shares a good bond with Sidharth Malhotra. If the trio reportedly collaborates, Malang 2 would be their second collaboration together, they first collaborated for the movie Ek Villain.

In the recent past, the director of Malang 2 took to his Twitter to share a picture of his first draft of Malang 2. In this image, the first page titled as Malang 2- Unleash The Madness of his fist draft can be seen on his laptop. He captioned the picture as, "To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #Malang #firstdraft #malang2".

To make a great film you need 3 things : The script , the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #Malang #firstdraft #malang2 pic.twitter.com/93rpWy34P2 — Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) May 31, 2020

On the work front - Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, in which she was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was directed by Remo D'Souza. She later featured in Baaghi 3, a sequel to her and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2. She is also expected to return for Stree 2, if and when the project is announced.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria. He will be next seen in Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a double role in the film. There have been several reports that the makers of Shehshaah might be releasing the film on the OTT platform, Netflix instead of the theatres due to the coronavirus crisis.

