Will Chris Evans & Emilia Be As 'Malang' As Advait & Sara In Its English Remake? See Cast

Malang is one of the most successful Indian movies of 2020. The action thriller was released in February and received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Malang is helmed by Mohit Suri who is known for his thriller movies. The movie had a stellar star cast which includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Their performances were also praised by the audience.

Malang has a lot of high octane action sequences shot in picturesque locations of Goa and Mauritius. The plot of the film revolves around Advait played by Aditya Roy Kapur whose life turns upside down after meeting Sara played by Disha Patani. Years later, Advait is on a killing spree with two cops in his way. The movie was a hit at the box office in India and abroad but what if the movie is ever made in Hollywood? Here is a look at the Malang cast if the movie is ever made in Hollywood.

Chris Evans as Advait Thakur

The role of Advait Thakur was played by Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. For the Hollywood version of the movie, Chris Evans becomes the perfect choice with his looks and acting skills

Image Credits: Malang film Instagram and _chrisevans____ Instagram

Emilia Clarke as Sara Nambia

Disha Patani had played the free-spirited character of Sara in the movie. If the movie is ever made in Hollywood, Emilia Clarke can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Malang film Instagram and Emilia Clarke Instagram

Hugh Jackman as Inspector Anjaney Agashe

The gritty role of Inspector Anjaney Agashe was played by Anil Kapoor in the movie. The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman becomes the ideal choice to portray the role of Inspector Agashe in Hollywood’s Malang.

Image Credits: Malang film Instagram and Hugh Jackman Instagram

Jake Gyllenhaal as Michael Rodrigues

The complex character of Michael Rodrigues was played by Kunal Kemmu in Malang. Jake Gyllenhaal with his looks becomes the perfect choice to play Michael Rodrigues in Hollywood’s version of Malang.

Image Credits: Malang film Instagram and Jake Gyllenhaal Instagram

Alexandra Daddario as Jessabelle AKA Jessie

The pivotal role of Jessabelle AKA Jessie was played by Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam in the movie. If the movie gets a Hollywood remake, Alexandra Daddario might be the best choice to play the role.

Image Credits: Malang film Instagram and Alexandra Daddario Instagram

