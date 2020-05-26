'Malang' Actor Kunal Kemmu Reveals Why He Will Never Eat Food Cooked By Wife Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 37th birthday with family amid the lockdown. The Malang actor made a hilarious revelation regarding wife Soha Ali Khan's cooking skills and also claimed that he would never eat food cooked by her. His explanation for this claim was quite simple, Soha cannot cook.

Kunal Kemmu reviews Soha Ali Khan's cooking

In an interview with a news portal, Kunal Kemmuu jokingly talked about Soha Ali Khan’s cooking skills. He remarked that while several celebs are honing their culinary skills amid the lockdown, there was no baking or cooking happening at home, courtesy Soha's questionable cooking skills. In the interview, he further joked that he would not eat the food prepared by her even if she learns cooking.

The actor had earlier mentioned that he had no big plans for his birthday due to the ongoing situation of the lockdown. However, he had known for a while that Soha Ali Khan would eventually plan something for him. This assumption by Kunal Kemmu was proved to be true as Soha actually did manage to give him a small surprise in the form of his favourite food item. Kunal celebrated this birthday with his wife and daughter. The pictures of the happy family celebrating Kunal Kemmu’s birthday received a lot of love from fans.

In his interview with a news portal, Kunal Kemmu also added that he preferred a quiet birthday as the pandemic has caused qreat loss around the country and the world. He stated that he is saddened by the fact that many people are stuck in various parts of the country and are unable to go back home. Further on, Kunal mentioned that last year, he had celebrated his birthday on the sets of Lootcase and Soha Ali Khan had come to surprise him on set. However, this year he chose to celebrate his birthday online with his fans and thus interacted with them for a while.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Malang which received mixed response from the audience. He will next be seen in Lootcase which is expected to be a comedy film. Kunal will also be seen in the much-awaited Go Goa Gone 2, according to a news portal. After the success of the first instalment, fans have been eager to watch what followed next in the lives of the primary characters.

