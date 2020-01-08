Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani's 'Malang' To Clash With Hina Khan's 'Hacked'

TV actor Hina Khan is all set to make her movie debut with the movie Hacked. The makers of the film recently announced the new release date of the film. The movie is all set to release on February 7, 2019. Hacked will be clashing with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer Malang.

Here is the poster of Hacked:

Hacked is a stalker thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie also stars Rohan Shah, Jitesh Thakur, and Taher Shabbir. The movie poster has a caption saying #NowhereToHide.

According to an exclusive report in Bollywood Life.com, Hacked will have three male characters in the story. Rohan Shah will be playing one of these male characters in the film. Jitesh Thakur is also a part of the movie, who was the second runner up at the Mister Supranational 2016. The model will have his Bollywood debut with this movie. As per the report, a source revealed that Thakur will be romancing Hina Khan in the movie. He will be her character's love interest. Bepannaah's actor Taher Shabbir will also be a primary character in Hacked. The source revealed that Taher's character is quite interesting.

On the other side of the coin stands Malang. The movie Malang will be directed by Mohit Suri, who has also directed Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. Other than Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are also playing key roles in the film. Aditya Roy Kapur will be playing the role of two different characters in different age lines as per reports. The actor, in an interview with an online entertainment portal, had shared that he is having a big body transformation and that he has to put on muscles. Aditya also shared that he is over the moon to play an action hero for the first time. The trailer of the movie was recently released. Watch it here:

