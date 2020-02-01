Aditya Roy Kapur Opens Up About His Passion For Music And Potential Album Release

Aditya Roy Kapur is all geared up for his upcoming movie, Malang which will hit theatres on February 7, 2020. The actor can be seen actively participating in film promotions and talking about the film. Recently he opened up with a media portal about his plans for future where he revealed some rather interesting details.

Malang actor reveals music has always been his passion

Aditya Roy Kapur started his career with a movie called London Dreams. There, he played a brief role of a musician. He is best known for his movie, Aashiqui 2 where he played the role of a famous singing star. Aditya Roy Kapur revealed to a media portal that before trying his luck as an actor, he wanted to become a musician.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was a video jockey for almost 4 years, admitted that he did not take acting seriously until he bagged his first film and to this day remains passionate about his music. He further revealed that he hopes to put out some of his music in the coming year.

Aditya Roy Kapur wants to make music

Aditya Roy Kapur has never shied away from showing his talent in the music world. The actor showed his musical talent off-screen on a chat show where he managed to surprise his fans. Recently, he did not hesitate to strum the guitar when he was on Indian Idol 11 to promote his upcoming film, Malang.

Aditya Roy Kapur was seen going on record and saying that even before he became an actor, he had always wanted to explore the music world. He further explained that his interest took a backseat as his acting career took precedence. He told a leading media portal that he still writes songs and plays the guitar. Talking about his album release, Aditya said that he just has to find time to go into a studio or maybe collaborate with some musicians and make something out of what he already has.

Image credits: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

