Aditya Roy Kapur Feels Good Looks Can Overpower An Actor's Acting Skills At Times

Bollywood actors have to appear their best at important occasions. A common perception of actors amongst the masses is that they need to prioritise their physical appearance to succeed in the film industry. However, Kalank actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is often deemed as one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood, thinks that at times good looks can overpower the acting skills of an actor.

Aditya Roy Kapur's take on actor's good looks and acting skills

In an interview with a global news agency, Aditya Roy Kapur talked about an actor's look outshining their performance. He stated that he does not put in more thoughts about it but in all the reviews that he reads, there is at least one line about the way he looks. He added that it is not in his hands that people talk about his appearance. He feels that mainstream actors — be it Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio — do not get enough credits for their acting skills at times, but for their screen presence. He further stated that people often tend to discount their acting skills and boil it down to their looks. However, the Aashiqui 2 actor feels that when it comes to him, he has no control over it but surely wants to establish himself as a combination of both.

Kapur is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film titled Malang which is helmed by the Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri. When asked about his experience of working in Malang, Kapur stated that one of the most exciting reasons for shooting this film was that he got a chance to try new adventure sports. He stated that when they went to Mauritius four days prior to the shooting of the film, he got to learn a few sports to look right in the scenes. He concluded by saying that he had learnt a little bit of kiteflying during the shoot and wants to learn it properly in future.

