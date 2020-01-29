Mohit Suri & Ankit Tiwari Reunite With Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Malang'

Ankit Tiwari is a popular playback singer, music director and composer. He is known for composing music for Habib Faisal’s Do Dooni Chaar and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. Tiwari has associated with filmmaker Mohit Suri in romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2 and action thriller film Ek Villain. Now, the singer is collaborating with Suri for the third time in Malang. Ankit Tiwari has sung a song for the director’s upcoming romantic action thriller movie.

Ankit Tiwari lent his voice for Malang's Phir Na Mile Kabhi

Recently, Malang’s song Phir Na Mile Kabhi was released. The video accompanied by the track features the leading actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. Talking about the song, Ankit Tiwari said that with Mohit Suri they did not have to create music, it all happened organically. He added that Suri knew “how to extract the best from a singer” and that resulted in soulful Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2. Tiwari also said that he was glad to be a part of Malang’s Phir Na Mile Kabhi. Moreover, he said that he hoped the audience would enjoy the song as much as they did while making it.

Phir Mile Na Kabhi starts with Aditya Roy Kapur’s voiceover saying, “Rishton ke tootne ka dard saha hai maine isliye humesha rishton se door bhaagta raha hoon. Dard sehne se better hai rishte banao hi nahi.” With its lyrics penned by Prince Dubey, the music video showcases Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s pain of separation. Kapur bids adieu to Patani. While going through a rough and emotional phase, it becomes difficult for him to forget his lady love. Despite unbearable pain, Aditya Roy Kapur's character had to leave Patani to protect her from the world.

About the movie

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in the prominent roles. This romantic action thriller film has been co-produced under the banners of Luv Films, T-Series, and Northern Lights Entertainment. Malang is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.



