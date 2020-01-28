Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur Earn Praise For 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi' Song From 'Malang'

Malang starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to hit the theatres next month. The makers of the movie have released a new song titled Phir Na Milen Kabhi. The melodious number is sung by Ankit Tiwari, while the music of the song is given by Ankit Tiwari as well as DJ Phukan. The lyrics of the song have been penned down by Prince Dubey. Check out the song here.

Phir Na Milen Kabhi song

The song that dwells on the emotions of pain and separation is one of the most melodious songs of the movie. Netizens are Impressed with the beautiful lyrics as well as the slow track. Many have claimed that the song is going to be the next song anthem of the year. While some have compared the songs of the movie to Aashiqui 2. Check out what the fans have to say.

Fan Reactions

Some songs are related to your real life When you listen to them, they give you feeling of pain, love & loneliness reminds you of your love. #PhirNaMileinKabhi Is song which reminds me of Someone whom I've lost @officiallyAnkit 👏 dil jeet liya #Malang @aseem_arora @mohit11481 — Shrenik Jain (@beingshre) January 28, 2020

Wahhh Superb song💔😢❤❤❤🔥🔥 — NasirArijitian+Ananya💘 (@NasirArijitian) January 28, 2020

An awesome Melody — Dr.Wasif Quazi *( poet) (@quaziwasif) January 28, 2020

About Malang

Malang is an action romance movie that is helmed by Mohit Suri. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur along with Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor as well as Kunal Khemu. Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan and is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

