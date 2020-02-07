Aditya Roy Kapur Shares His 'beautiful Experience' Of Shooting 'Sadak 2'

Aditya Roy Kapur, whose film Malang hit the silver screens today, is now focussing his attention completely to Sadak 2. Very different from his Malang character, Sadak 2 will have him in the role of a lover paired opposite Alia Bhatt. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up about the shooting schedule of Sadak 2.

Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about Sadak 2

In the interview, Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly revealed that Sadak 2 was a special experience. Not just for him, but also for Alia Bhatt since the latter’s father, Mahesh Bhatt returned to directing movies with Sadak 2.

Aditya also said that Pooja Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt’s elder daughter) is a part of the cast together with Sanjay Dutt. The actor reportedly said Sanjay Dutt is like a brother to him and hence, all this makes Sadak 2 a very special affair with a very “close-knit circle”. Aditya Roy Kapur further added that Sadak 2 has been a “beautiful experience” for him especially because of Mahesh Bhatt.

Sadak 2 is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt while the music for the film is directed by Jeet Ganguly. It is said to be a sequel to the 1991-release Sadak. Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt were the leads in the original film which was also a romantic thriller. Sadak 2 is slated to release on the silver screen on July 10. Besides this, Aditya Roy Kapoor will also feature in Ludo later this year.

Malang hits the theaters

As for Aditya Roy Kapur’s latest film, Malang that hit the theatres today and has opened to decent numbers at the Box Office. Malang also stars Disha Patani, Anil Kapur and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Malang is an action-thriller starring Aditya and Disha in the lead role.

