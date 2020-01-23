Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapoor Spotted Promoting Their Upcoming Film Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are preparing for their upcoming film’s release, Malang. The crew has managed to gain some needed attention around the film through its recently released trailer. The lead actors have been on a promotional spree for their next. The two were seen together in the city while they were busy promoting their new film. Disha certainly looks dazzling in a white sleeveless top which she paired with red trousers while Aditya Roy Kapoor looked dapper in black cargo pants and a simple grey t-shirt. The stars have been sharing various posts related to the film Malang. Read more to know about Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor-starrer, Malang.

Disha Patani shares photos from her film, Malang

Malang is an upcoming Bollywood film which stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu which has been creating much anticipation since the release of its first look. The Bharat star was channelising her inner diva in the poster of the film and her charm stole fans' hearts. In the poster, Patani looked amazingly gorgeous. The casting team including Aditya Roy Kapoor took to their social media to share with the caption, “In love...living life from one high to another.”

