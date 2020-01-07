'Malang' Trailer Gives Rise To New Set Of Memes On Aditya Roy Kapoor. Check Them Out Here

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's much-awaited film, Malang finally dropped its trailer, and within hours social media was filled with hilarious posts and memes from the action-thriller on one dialogue of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character.

The dialogue is, “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai". There are several fan accounts which are sharing a list of memes on this dialogue.

Here is what the enthusiastic fans shared on their Twitter handles:

#MalangTrailer

Me to 2020 : please be kind

Meanwhile 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rrf8EhfGlY — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Malang, Says This Is A New Experience For Him

When you propose her and she said “Kal soch ke bataungi”

You to your excited heart: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/hq1vFU8epb — Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Said THIS About Malang Stars Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur

After CAA Amit Shah Ji To Liberals#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/T7axqXqtpp — Pun Panda😎 (@KalaHarshit) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Malang Trailer|Hilarious Memes On Dialogues, Action Sequences Tickle Twitter's Funny Bone

When you go to a relative’s place for dinner and they start discussing your future#Malangtrailer pic.twitter.com/KhG1wxtj6x — lovely💕😍 (@loveli143) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Disha Patani Sets New Fitness Goals In 'Malang', Here's How You Can Do It Too

Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM

Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020

*Diwali, Me getting ready to go outside, after cleaning fan*

Mom:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/NH3GsRjTt2 — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) January 6, 2020

Women Continue To Put More Effort In Relationship 💯



These Three Are The

Best Example 😜 #MalangTrailer #Malang pic.twitter.com/jj8upiHpAO — Music Gaana (@iMusicGaana) January 5, 2020

When your friend cancels on you and you see them on someone else’s insta story #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/OD9vuL926g — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 6, 2020

When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.