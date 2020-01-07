'Malang' Trailer Gives Rise To New Set Of Memes On Aditya Roy Kapoor. Check Them Out Here

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's much-awaited film, Malang finally dropped its trailer, and within hours social media was filled with hilarious posts and memes from the action-thriller on one dialogue of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character.
The dialogue is, “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai". There are several fan accounts which are sharing a list of memes on this dialogue.
#MalangTrailer— Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) January 6, 2020
Me to 2020 : please be kind
Meanwhile 2020 pic.twitter.com/Rrf8EhfGlY
When you propose her and she said “Kal soch ke bataungi”— Bollywood Era (@BollywoodArvind) January 6, 2020
You to your excited heart: #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/hq1vFU8epb
After CAA Amit Shah Ji To Liberals#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/T7axqXqtpp— Pun Panda😎 (@KalaHarshit) January 6, 2020
When you go to a relative’s place for dinner and they start discussing your future#Malangtrailer pic.twitter.com/KhG1wxtj6x— lovely💕😍 (@loveli143) January 6, 2020
Me trying to leave from office at 9 PM— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 6, 2020
Boss:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/XpUNOHYVcR
Error 404: Calvin not found#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/nvDxECexZ2— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) January 6, 2020
*Diwali, Me getting ready to go outside, after cleaning fan*— D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) January 6, 2020
Mom:#MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/NH3GsRjTt2
Women Continue To Put More Effort In Relationship 💯— Music Gaana (@iMusicGaana) January 5, 2020
These Three Are The
Best Example 😜 #MalangTrailer #Malang pic.twitter.com/jj8upiHpAO
When your friend cancels on you and you see them on someone else’s insta story #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/OD9vuL926g— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 6, 2020
Tiger Shroff after watching Trailer#Malang #MalangTrailer #MalangFirstLook pic.twitter.com/XWKxukPDxg— Yennefer❤ (@Ladki_Nakhreli) January 6, 2020
When you are partying till 2 am and see twenty missed calls of your dad #MalangTrailer pic.twitter.com/7zPckGikeG— Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) January 6, 2020
