'Malang' Trailer Gives Rise To New Set Of Memes On Aditya Roy Kapoor. Check Them Out Here

Bollywood News

Film trailer for Malang gave rise to newer and funnier memes on Aditya Roy Kapoor. Here are some of the memes on the actor from the trailer and some bonus ones.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
malang

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's much-awaited film, Malang finally dropped its trailer, and within hours social media was filled with hilarious posts and memes from the action-thriller on one dialogue of Aditya Roy Kapoor’s character.

The dialogue is, “Yeh raat itni jaldi khatam nahi hogi, abhi bohot kuch hone ko baaki hai". There are several fan accounts which are sharing a list of memes on this dialogue.

Here is what the enthusiastic fans shared on their Twitter handles:

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Talks About Malang, Says This Is A New Experience For Him

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Said THIS About Malang Stars Disha Patani And Aditya Roy Kapur

Also Read | Malang Trailer|Hilarious Memes On Dialogues, Action Sequences Tickle Twitter's Funny Bone

Also Read | Disha Patani Sets New Fitness Goals In 'Malang', Here's How You Can Do It Too

 

 

 

Published:
