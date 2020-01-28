Aditya Roy Kapur Says Unique Kiss Pose In 'Malang' A Tribute To THIS Actor

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Malang. The duo would be featured in lead roles in the movie. Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur commented about his kissing scene in the movie and said that it is a tribute to one of the Bollywood actors.

In a recent interview, Aditya Roy said that the kissing scene wasn't at all uncomfortable and also praised his co-star Disha Patani for being supportive and comfortable for the same. He also addressed the kiss to be a tribute to Emraan Hashmi. He also added that a person only pays tribute to those people he/she looks up to. When Disha was asked about the kissing scene, she said that people should not try this at home. The actor added that boys need strong shoulders and legs to be able to do it.

He also shared his opinion on the poster and said that Disha was easy to carry on the back as she is not very heavy. He said that it was more challenging for Disha as she had to bend forward for the kiss. The actor added that he is a very supportive co-star and he did his best for the movie.

Malang helmed by Mohit Suri is the second collaboration of Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri. Aditya, when asked about Mohit, said that the latter is a very special person in his life.

Also Read| Is Aditya Roy Kapur dating model Diva Dhawan? 'Malang' actor addresses rumours

Also Read| Revisited my past through 'Malang', says Aditya Roy Kapur

About the movie Malang

Malang will be releasing on February 7, 2020. The film will see Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Luv Ranjan. The movie is a combination of romance and action.

Also Read| Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured girlfriend Diva Dhawan is too hot to handle!

Also Read| 'Malang': Was kissing Disha Patani awkward? Aditya Roy Kapur answers; reacts on viral pose

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.