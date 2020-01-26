Aditya Roy Kapur's Rumoured Girlfriend Diva Dhawan Is Too Hot To Handle!

Diva Dhawan has been making headline after she was linked with Aditya Roy Kapur. According to rumours, the two have been dating each other for around a year, and they are planning to tie the knot in 2020. Here's what you need to know about Aditya’s rumoured beau.

All about Diva Dhawan

Diva Dhawan was born on January 19, 1990 in Long Island, New York to Indian parents. Before moving back to India to make her career, she pursued her studies and graduated from the Fashion Institute Of Technology.

Diva began her modelling career in New York at the age of 14 and caught the eye of designers like Manish Arora and JJ Valaya. There has been no looking back for her since then, as she went on to walk the ramp for several high-profile designers including Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, among others.

Prior to making news for her rumoured romance, Diva Dhawan was making waves on social media for her photos with besties Lisa Haydon and Gabriella Demetriads. The three were often seen making heads turn with their fashionable outings around town and also for their 'too-hot-to-handle' photoshoots. It was until Lisa and Gabriella settled down and embraced motherhood.

Diva Dhawan appears always in top shape, this is because she follows a strict fitness regime. She not only shares fitness tips and tricks to get a lean body but also shared a series of videos on her official YouTube handle. Check a few of her workout and fitness post.

Besides pursuing a career in modelling, she has also grabbed a number of endorsement deals along the way. Diva Dhawan, who was seen a while back in a hair shampoo commercial, bagged an endorsement deal with several brands including Hrithik Roshan’s sports apparel brand. She also played host on several fashion-related television shows.

