'Malang': Was Kissing Disha Patani Awkward? Aditya Roy Kapur Answers; Reacts On Viral Pose

Bollywood News

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have grabbed eyeballs with their chemistry in 'Malang'. The latter reacted to their kissing scenes that is being talked about.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aditya

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have grabbed eyeballs with their crackling chemistry in Malang. Right from the first look posters to the trailers and songs, their on-screen bonding has been making their fans excited to catch the action on the big screen. One of the highlights as the pair enjoys a frolicking time in Goa has been the kissing scenes that has become a talking point on social media. 

When asked about the kissing scenes in a recent interview with a daily, Aditya stated that the shooting of the scenes were not awkward at all. The Aashiqui 2 star went on praise his co-star Disha for her fitness. The actor said her fit physique helped him to carry her on his back. 

Aditya and Disha have been seen locking lips not just on the beaches, but also in the sea and even underwater in the promos of the movie. However, the initial glimpse of their film was the poster in which they kiss as Disha bent while sitting on Aditya’s shoulders. The pose had gone viral and even led to a flurry of memes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the interview, Aditya said that the pose was ‘challenging’ since she had to bend forward, but her fitness is what played a crucial role in it coming off. The actor called himself a ‘supportive co-star' and that he performed the scenes to the ‘best of his ability.’ 

'Malang'

Meanwhile, Malang has been directed by Mohit Suri. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The romantic-action drama releases on February 7. 

Published:
COMMENT
