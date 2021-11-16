Aditya Roy Kapur's B'day: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Pen Wishes For 'Aashiqui 2' Actor

After making his Bollywood debut in the 2009 film London Dreams, Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame for his trailblazing performance in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2. On his 36th birthday today, the actor is receiving love and adulation from fans, friends and members of the film fraternity. From Anushka Sharma to his Kalank co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha's birthday posts, wishes are in order for the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan clock Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, 16 November Anushka Sharma uploaded a stunning picture of Aditya and wrote," Happy Birthday Aditya! Wishing you love and light always." His close friend and actor Varun Dhawan, who is often spotted with Kapur during workout sessions, also uploaded a throwback photo of the duo flaunting their chiselled physique and abs. For the caption, he wrote," Happy bday and see you soon boi @adityaroykapur".

Sonakshi Sinha, who worked alongside Kapur in Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, shared a picture from the film's promotions and added a crown on Aditya's head. "Happy Birthday, ADI BOY!!! @ADITYAROYKAPUR", she wrote. Take a look.

Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kapur will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movieThadam. The film, which is based on true events will see Aditya helming a double role for the very first time alongside Mrunal Thakur in the lead. Thakur will play the role of a cop going face to face with Aditya Roy Kapur. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios will be bankrolling the film. He will also be seen alongside Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi in the action flick Om: The Battle Within, directed by Kapil Verma.

The actor was last seen in Netflix's anthology black comedy crime movie Ludo, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Saurabh Sharma, Shalini Vatsa, and Inayat Varma in pivotal roles. The movie received positive reviews with praise aimed at the direction, screenplay, cinematography, music and performances of the cast.

