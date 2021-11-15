Sania Mirza's B'day: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Pen Wishes For The Legendary Tennis Player

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is clocking her 35th birthday, November 15, with myriad Bollywood celebrities pouring wishes for the sports icon. Sania, who is currently in Dubai with her husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik, rang in the celebrations with close friends and family. Mirza took to her Instagram to upload glimpses from the starry night, which featured a cosy sitting space adorned with fairy lights coupled with a performance by singer Fahmil Khan.

Celebrating her birthday were actors like Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Sagarika Ghatge, who took to their respective social media handles to send abundant 'love and happiness' her way. Interestingly, the former doubles world No 1 shares her birthday with her mother Nasima Mirza and wished the latter by penning a heartfelt message.

Anushka Sharma, Athiya clock Sania Mirza's birthday

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, November 15, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star uploaded a gorgeous photo of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sania! Wishing you love and light always". Similarly, Athiya Shetty uploaded a monochrome photo of the sports star and mentioned, "Happy Birthday @mirzasaniar, love and happiness in abundance!". Sagarika Ghatge also uploaded a selfie with Sania, noting that she misses her. "Happy Birthday to the best girl - love you and miss you more @mirzasaniar". Take a look.

Sania Mirza also celebrated her mother's birthday on the same day, by uploading myriad throwback pictures of the duo along with her younger sister Anam Mirza. "Happy birthday Mumma, forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you... Your baby forever, love you @nasimamirza." she wrote in the caption.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in the year 2010, post which they moved their base to Dubai. She started playing tennis at the age of six, with her first professional stint in the field coming in the year 2003. Until her retirement from Tennis in 2013, she was ranked number one by the Women's Tennis Association.

She constantly updates her social media handles with the recent happening of her life, the latest trending reels, transformation videos and many more. One can see Malik, her son Izhaan and her family making recurrent appearances in them.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SANIA MIRZA/ @ATHIYA SHETTY/ PTI)