Adnan Sami Calls His Critics 'bechare', Says He Is Honoured To Receive The Padma Shri

Adnan Sami was felicitated with the prestigious Padma Shri award this year. However, this news was not taken well by some people. Since then, the singer has dismissed his critics by calling them ‘bechara’ according to a news portal. The singer has mentioned in the interview that he has forgiven the ones who critiqued him on his award. He further said that it was the government’s decision to bestow the honour upon him.

Adnan Sami says his critics are 'bechare'

According to a news portal, he remarked that his haters will learn from it and he has forgiven them. Several raised their voices as there were claims that Adnan Sami is a son of a Pakistani Air Force Pilot, thus should not be given the award. However, the singer became a citizen of India in 2016, and he remarked that it is okay If they did not like the decision.

Source: Adnan Sami Instagram

The singer further added that it doesn’t bother him as to what a few people think as compared to 1.3 billion people, who are in favour of him. Adan Sami was last seen during the launch of his new single, Tu Yaad Aya in Mumbai.

In 2015, the singer had applied for Indian citizenship. According to the same portal, he also mentioned that receiving the Padma Shri has made him more committed to his craft, fans, and country. He further added that he feels a tremendous sense of responsibility to try and do even better at his work.

Adnan further added that he feels blessed to have an opportunity to perform music and to also be awarded for it. He also added that he feels responsible towards the citizens of the country to try and give his best through his art form. He concluded by saying, he will ensure he gives his best as he has been honoured, and will try to excel and give back even more through his love for music.

