Adnan Sami’s ‘Tera Chehra’ To Be Recreated By Bhushan Kumar's T-Series?

Adnan Sami is known for his hit tunes like Lift Kara De and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao. He has made a grand comeback into the music business with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya. After his long sabbatical, Adnan Sami has collaborated with T-series to produce the soulful romantic song which is all set to become the love song of the year ahead of Valentine’s day.

Producer Bhushan Kumar has recently said that he wants to recreate Adnan Sami’s superhit song Tera Chehra for the silver screen. Bhushan Kumar’s music label T-Series is known for making remakes of already popular songs. They have made remakes of popular '90s love tunes and several Punjabi dance numbers.

A section of audience and critics have always criticised this move but leaving that aside, the songs have raked in millions of views on YouTube for T-Series. At the launch event of Adnan Sami’s new single, Tu Yaad Aaya, Bhushan Kumar said that the label is planning for more recreations. He also opened up about the remakes of the songs.

He said to reporters that they have been thinking for quite some time now of recreating the song Tera Chehra and use it for the silver screen in some film. He also said that it is something that Adnan Sami also agrees and while they haven’t decided what film they will be using it for, they are sure that the song will be justified. He further explained that the aim with recreated tracks is to tap into audiences who are not familiar with the original.

Talking about the criticism for their recreated songs, Bhushan Kumar said that they do it for today’s generation who haven't heard or seen them. He said that he can make the songs reach to them more widely by shooting them again for films. Bhushan Kumar made it clear that he is very positive about making a remake of Tera Chehra and other old songs.

