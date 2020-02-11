Adnan Sami's Latest Track 'Tu Yaad Aya' Hits The Right Chords Of A Lovelorn Heart, Watch

Indian music composer and singer Adnan Sami, known for some hit tunes like Lift Kara De and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, has made a grand comeback into the music business with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya. After a sabbatical of almost 7 years, Adnan Sami has collaborated with T-series to produce the soulful romantic song which is all set to become the love song of the year.

With its release ahead of Valentine's day, the song promises to soothe the broken or lovelorn hearts with the melody as well as the sensational voice of Adnan Sami.

Read | 'I make good Biryani!': Adnan Sami makes short work of netizen questioning his Padma Shri

Adnan Sami and T-Series head Bhushan Kumar have had a long relationship ever since they collaborated for many of the singer's hits in the past. The duo had been eager and excited to collaborate once again for the new single.

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, the Padma Shri winner claimed that winning the national honour gave them the push to join hands and create something beautiful to give back to his well-wishers and fans.

Read | UNMISSABLE: Adnan Sami sets feet tapping with his popular song 'Lift Kara De'

Bhushan and Adnan have previously worked on several albums and delivered hit tracks such as Tera Chehra, Meri Yaad Rakhna, Teri Yaad, Kisi Din, and others. With Tu Yaad Aya, it is a full circle for both of them and the duo is expected to create a sensational impact on the music charts yet again.

Listen to the song here:

Read | Post Padma row, Adnan Sami announces 'comeback' with new venture, opens up on sabbatical

Tu Yaad Aya is sung by Adnan Sami and has music and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, it is a song that celebrates the incompleteness of love with actor Adah Sharma playing the muse to Sami in the video. After all, not all love stories culminate into happily ever after. Tu Yaad Aya is dedicated to all those who yearn for their lost love.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami teases Salman Khan by asking him to get married

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.