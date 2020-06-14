Adnan Sami Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'difficult To Digest'

Singer Adnan Sami condoled the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14 at the age of 34. Sami not only said that he was “shocked beyond words” but also “numbed” with the shocking accidental death. According to reports police have reached his apartment but the reason behind his demise has not yet been revealed but no suicide note has been found yet. Media reports have also stated that the actor was not feeling well since past few days and just five days ago his former manager Disha Salian was found dead. The 46-year-old singer found the news “difficult to digest” and wished the actor farewell with a “weeping heart”.

Shocked beyond words... Numbed beyond expression! This tragic news is extremely difficult to digest... Your journey had just begun & far from complete... With a weeping & heavy heart, I bid you farewell... Your smile will be eternal. Rest in Peace.🙏 #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/E7aQTEHMb6 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 14, 2020

'It pains us'

Sushant Singh Rajput's publicist has released a statement regarding the tragic incident and said that "it pains" them to confirm the news. His team wants all the fans to "celebrate his life" and remember the 34-year-old in their thoughts like millions across the globe have "done so far".

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," Team SSR.

The actor hailed from Bihar but used to live away from his family. Rajput had started his career in the acting industry with Television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil but achieved massive recognition with Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. From there, he also acted in several blockbuster movies including Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che For which he even received Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Other movies starring the 34-year-old included Shudh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore. He was last seen in Netflix's Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

