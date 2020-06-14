Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Mourns Sudden Demise Of Actor

Soon after the shocking and heart-wrenching news of 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced, celebrities, sports personalities, and politicians across the spectrum expressed shock over the sudden demise of the actor. Among them was Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh who took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the "exemplary actor".

Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/F7V5rpnMFe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 14, 2020

Police teams reached the late actor's Bandra residence. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered.

Several politicians like Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, Congress' Jaiveer Shergill expressed their sorrow and disbelief at Rajput's passing away.

Rajput started his career with the Television serial Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV produced by Ekta Kapoor. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. After which there was no looking back. His latest movie to hit the theatres was Chhichhore in 2019, one of the biggest hits of his career. After which he was seen in a Netflix film Drive.

