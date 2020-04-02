Netizen wishes Adnan Sami and Katrina Kaif get married, singer has hilarious response

Social media has made it easy for fans to communicate with the stars. Apart from those who convey their love for their favourite stars, and those who get carried away and troll them, there’s also one section who express their various wishes, like wanting them to collaborate with any star. One such netizen had an interesting wish for Adnan Sami, he wanted the singer-music composer to get married to Katrina Kaif.

Tagging Adnan’s Twitter handle and that of a fan club of Katrina Kaif (the actor does not have a Twitter account), the user asked why don’t they married.

The Lift Kara De artist had a hilarious response to it, and informed that he had already married thrice, and didn’t seem too willing to do it another time.

Here’s the post

For the unversed, Adnan, who was a Pakistani citizen, before taking up Indian citizenship in 2016, first got married to Pakistan actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993, but got divorced in three years, He then married Arab Sabah Galadari in 2001 and split in less than two years. As per reports, they remarried again in 2008, before divorcing within a year.

The Tera Chehra artist is married to Roya Sami Khan since 2010 and they have a daughter named Medina.

