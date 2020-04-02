The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Netizen Wishes Adnan Sami And Katrina Kaif Get Married, Singer Has Hilarious Response

Bollywood News

A netizen wished Adnan Sami and Katrina Kaif get married. The Lift Kara De singer had a hilarious response, and replied that he had already married thrice.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizen wishes Adnan Sami and Katrina Kaif get married, singer has hilarious response

Social media has made it easy for fans to communicate with the stars. Apart from those who convey their love for their favourite stars, and those who get carried away and troll them, there’s also one section who express their various wishes, like wanting them to collaborate with any star. One such netizen had an interesting wish for Adnan Sami, he wanted the singer-music composer to get married to Katrina Kaif.

READ: Adnan Sami Contributes To Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund To Help People Affected By COVID-19

READ: UNMISSABLE: Arnab Completes Adnan Sami's 'Lift Kara De' With Custom Janta Curfew Lyrics

Tagging Adnan’s Twitter handle and that of a fan club of Katrina Kaif (the actor does not have a Twitter account), the user asked why don’t they married.  

The Lift Kara De artist had a hilarious response to it, and informed that he had already married thrice, and didn’t seem too willing to do it another time.

Here’s the post

READ: Adnan Sami Takes Up Safe Hands Challenge With A Musical Twist, Kiren Rijiju Reacts; Watch

For the unversed, Adnan, who was a Pakistani citizen, before taking up Indian citizenship in 2016, first got married to Pakistan actress Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993, but got divorced in three years,  He then married Arab Sabah Galadari in 2001 and split in less than two years. As per reports, they remarried again in 2008, before divorcing within a year.

The Tera Chehra artist is married to Roya Sami Khan since 2010 and they have a daughter named Medina.

READ: Adnan Sami Opens Up On CAA; Says, 'Being Muslim If I Chose India Shows How Secure I Am'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
lockdown
PEMA KHANDU ON NATIONAL LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK