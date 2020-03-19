The Debate
Adnan Sami Takes Up Safe Hands Challenge With A Musical Twist, Kiren Rijiju Reacts; Watch

Adnan Sami joined in the social media challenge started by the World Health Organisation to demonstrate to netizens the importance of keeping their hands safe.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Padmashri awardee singer and composer Adnan Sami is the latest to join the band of celebrities participating in the Safe Hands challenge initiated by the World Health Organisation. He shared an interesting video of himself as he washed his hands properly to demonstrate that his fans and followers can 'stop the spread of COVID-19'. Adnan Sami was nominated by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for taking the challenge forward.

Have a look:

Read | Adnan Sami 'burns' Pak troll for claiming India cleaning Taj Mahal ahead of Trump visit

Adnan Sami had incorporated his music in the video as tunes from the piano can be heard in the background. The innovative way of making an informative video has been lauded by many on social media. Rijiju even responded to the video by calling the 'Safe Hands Challenge' by Sami 'perfect'.

Read | Adnan Sami's message for hearts stuck in Love-limbo: 'You're not alone'

Take a look:

Read | Adnan Sami lists 3 reasons for supporting 'Namaste Trump'; makes a request to the people

Safe Hands Challenge by WHO

As a measure of spreading awareness among netizens about precautions of the deadly coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), started the challenge on Twitter by nominating popular celebrities from every country of the world. Many artists, politicians, sportsperson and others have participated in this cause including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and many more.

Read | Adnan Sami opens up on CAA; says, 'Being Muslim if I chose India shows how secure I am'

 

 

