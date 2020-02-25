Adnan Sami Lists 3 Reasons For Supporting 'Namaste Trump'; Makes A Request To The People

Singer and Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami who has been supporting US President Donald Trump's visit to India took to his Twitter handle to list down reasons why he supports the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Replying to a user who criticized Trump, Sami said, " 1. Why wouldn’t I support his visit to India?..US & India hv important economic, strategic & social ties. These must flourish 4 mutual interest. 2. Of course he looks after the interest of USA- He’s their President! 3. As an Artist, I support everything that is best for humanity!' [sic]

In the following tweet, he made a request to people who are criticizing the event. He asked everyone to follow the 'Atithi Devo Bhav' tradition and wait for the 'guest' to leave the country before spewing venom against him.

Dear people,

Please..🙏

We have guests in the house...Therefore let’s do our Mehmaan-Nawazi & put our best foot forward.😇🥰

Once they’ve been seen off in a ‘Baa-Izzat’ way, Uske baad, beshak “Khulay Khao tey Nangay Nahao” & continue Hasb-e-Mamool “Tufaan-e-Badtameezi”!!🥳🤪🤨🤩 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2020

Trump's two-day visit

The US President is being accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other prominent officials. After the 'Namaste Trump' event, the Trump couple departed for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, after which they arrived in New Delhi.

On Tuesday, the US President received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This was followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, after which wide-ranging talks were held between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. First Lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, paid a visit to a Delhi government school's 'Happiness Class' where she addressed the students. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

