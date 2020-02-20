Adnan Sami's Message For Hearts Stuck In Love-limbo: 'You're Not Alone'

After some soulful live performances during his appearance on Republic TV's special primetime edition of The Debate with Arnab on Wednesday, Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami interacted Republic World and candidly spoke about his latest single Tu Yaad Aya. Adnan Sami has taken the nation by a storm with the romantic track that released ahead of Valentine's Day earlier last week. The veteran singer spoke about his source of inspiration for composing romantic tracks and also the theme of incomplete love in his latest chartbuster.

Speaking about romance and love, the singer said, "I think it is one of the closest subjects to my heart. I think romance and love are some of the most beautiful things that we have been blessed with on this Earth. And to be able to sing about it.. to release a brand new love song is something very very satisfying. And loving every moment of the way the people are receiving it is just fabulous. (sic)"

Adnan Sami described his single Tu Yaad Aya as a song about a tragedy that one encounters in love where there is an inability to see love blossoming into a happily ever after. He added that the song deals with the pain and emotion that one feels when struck with the tragedy of incomplete love. On being asked to give a message to the people stuck in a 'love-limbo' due to a tragically incomplete love story, he said, "first and foremost... you are not alone".

"I think there's everyone on this earth who has experienced a situation where they have loved someone, either that person didn't love them back or for whatever reason, they were unable to complete or see the happiness- the culmination of that love into a relationship... So you're definitely not alone... Just know that there is hope and there is always someone out there who you will find, hopefully and learn to love again and see happiness in your life.", added the Padma Shri singer.

