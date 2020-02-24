Adnan Sami 'burns' Pak troll for claiming India cleaning Taj Mahal ahead of Trump visit

Though Pakistanis enjoy trolling Adnan Sami, they are often left red-faced with the singer-music composer’s savage replies. The Tera Chehra artist was at his quirky best once again when a Pakistani troll claimed that India was ‘cleaning’ the Taj Mahal ahead of United States of America President Donald Trump’s visit to the monument. The 48-year-old ‘burnt’ the troll by asking him to ‘clean’ his mind, stating that Pakistan did not even have the Taj Mahal, while pointing that the video was of a replica.

READ: Donald Trump In India: After 'Baahubali', US Prez Welcomed 'Malhari' Style By Adnan Sami

A Pakistan netizen shared a video where a fire brigade is spraying water on to the replica, to boast about the ‘creation of Muslim rulers’ and claim that Muslims were treated as ‘second class citizens’ in India under ‘BJP+ RSS ideas.’

Adnan replied how the troll needed to clean his mind and intentions first and how Pakistan did not even have the Taj Mahal to clean it.

He also poked fun at how the troll's ‘respectful eyes’ could not see that it was not the real Taj Mahal, but the replica in Bhopal. The Tu Yaad Aaya artist saracastically wrote how the person was ‘awed’ at just seeing the copy and how his ‘limited exposure’ won’t let him deal with the ‘awesomeness’ of the real one’.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Makes Adnan Sami Emotional With Shoutout For Song, Reminds Him Of Father

Here are the posts:

You need to first clean your mind and your ‘Niyat’!!

Secondly...Umm, to clean the Taj Mahal, you need to HAVE the Taj Mahal... We HAVE IT- YOU DONT!!

...BURN!! 🔥🔥 - Next!😆 https://t.co/WsQI0DFqYx — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2020

Thirdly, your’Hazrat Bhari Nigahein’ cannot tell that this vdo is not of the real Taj Mahal but instead, a replica in Bhopal- I can understand your AWE at seeing just the ‘copy’! Your limited exposure will not be able to handle the ‘awesomeness’ of the real one! 😁 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Adnan had a quirky way to welcome Donald Trump to India earlier in the day. He shared a fun-filled video of Malhari song from Bajirao Mastani, with the US President’s face morphed on it.

READ: Just Like You Won't Ask A Politician About 'raag Darbari', Don't Ask Me About Politics: Adnan Sami

Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: “We the people.” That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve! 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hfKKSqlVfe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, were at the Taj Mahal at the time of publishing the story. Before the visit, Trump delivered a rousing speech at the Motera Stadium, hailing India’s achievements and ties with USA and visiting the Sabarmati Ashram on arrival in Ahmedabad. The President and PM Modi will hold crucial discussions in New Delhi towards the end of the two-day tour.

READ: Adnan Sami's Message For Hearts Stuck In Love-limbo: 'You're Not Alone'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.