Ishq Subhan Allah: What Are Adnan Khan And Eisha Singh Up To During Quarantine Period?

Coronavirus has brought the entire world at a stop and this also includes the entertainment industry. The shoots for many daily soaps and movies have come to a halt and actors are advised to take a few days off, amidst the lockdown. Similarly, the last episode of the popular show Ishq Subhan Allah aired last week, due to the lockdown. Let's take a look at how these actors of Ishq Subhan Allah are making the most of their time during the isolation period.

What is the cast of Ishq Subhan Allah up to, during Quarantine?

Adnan Khan

Actor Adnan Khan is the protagonist of the show Ishq Subhan Allah. The actor plays the character of Kabeer Ahmed on the show. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, the actor seems to be missing the time he spent on sets. Adnan Khan also shared about the precautions one should take during this time of crisis and shared a throwback video of himself, having some fun time in between shots.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh played the role of Zara Siddiqui on the popular Tv show, Ishq Subhan Allah. Although the actor Eisha Singh is now seen as a dead character on the show, she won the hearts of many fans within a short span, on Ishq Subhan Allah. The actor Eisha Singh is not quite active on social media and often shares a picture of two. These days, amidst the lockdown, the actor has been sharing throwback pictures of her on Instagram.

Monika Khanna

Monika Khanna is another popular character on the show Ishq Subhan Allah. She plays the role of Zeenat, Kabeer Ahmed's sister-in-law. The Ishq Subhan Allah actor seems to be making most of her time by making TikTok videos and keeping her fans entertained through this.

