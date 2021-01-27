'Affected My Confidence': Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Facing Racist Bullying In The US

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is enjoying success of her recently released movie The White Tiger, but in an interview, she opened up about memories of something she will never forget in life. Priyanka recalled the time when she faced racist bullying while attending an American high school. The actress has now shifted her base to the US and was recently featured as the cover for Marie Claire magazine. She talked about the incident and how it shook her confidence level after that. The actress even spoke about the time when she was picked on for her ethnicity when she went to school in Newton, Massachusetts.

Priyanka Chopra on racial bullying

Sharing her thoughts on the same, the actress revealed that the children who targeted her for her dark complexion did not even understand why they were doing so. Further, she said that she feels those children had decided that they were more powerful than someone else. Priyanka said that if someone picks on someone then it is because of their own insecurities. The actress who is basking in the success of her recently released film The White Tiger on Netflix also opined on bullying happening at every age and is not bound by any religion. Priyanka shares that it happens with positions of power and everyone has witnessed that abuse in multiple ways.

The actress while concluding her thoughts and words said that while she can make sense of the torment now, she was completely shattered back then after hearing the comments from the people about her ethnicity. She asserted that all those comments affected her adversely and she felt exposed. The actress during her interview with the prominent magazine also spoke about her experience of endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. The actress confessed that she stopped being a part of such campaigns after moving to Hollywood. She even revealed that her upcoming memoir, Unfinished also speaks volumes about the time where she used to be a part of such campaigns and how after some time she refrained from being a part of it. The actress even recalled the old days where she used to apply talcum powder on her face to look fair. She revealed that she applied powder with a mentality that it would make her look pretty.

