Priyanka Chopra Regrets Starring In Fairness Ads, Says Applied 'talcum Powder On Face'

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about the experience of endorsing skin-whitening creams in India. The actress confessed that she stopped being a part of such campaigns after moving to Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra who recently featured on the cover of Marie Clair magazine spoke about the trend where Indian actors were very casual about endorsing fairness creams. She even revealed that her upcoming memoir, Unfinished also speaks volumes about the time where she used to be a part of such campaigns and how after some time she refrained from being a part of it.

Priyanka Chopra talks about fairness products campaigns

Talking about the same, The Sky is Pink actress said that skin lightening was something very normal for the people in South Asia and everyone was doing it for the sake of their work. She said that being a female actor and still doing such campaigns is awful for her. Recalling the old days where Priyanka Chopra used to apply talcum powder on her face to look fair, the actress said that she used to apply powder cream on her face because she believed that dark skin was not pretty. "It was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty," said Priyanka.

The actress asserted that her past endorsements resurfaced in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement which gathered momentum in the USA sometime back. Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, has reportedly been in the works for years now. As per an article on British Vogue, the actor has dedicated the book to the unfinished journey of her late father. As per the piece, the actor nearly penned down 20 journals, all of which were unfinished, which is a realisation that came to her when she was packing up her Mumbai-based residence last year. Those journals reportedly helped the actor to write down the memoir that will soon be seen on bookshelves in the months to come.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is basking in the success of her recently released film The White Tiger on Netflix that also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this, she recently finished shooting for her upcoming film Text For You that also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

