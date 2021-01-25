'The White Tiger': Priyanka Chopra Receives Praises From In-laws, Hail Her Work In Film

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is not only receiving love and appreciation for her performance in The White Tiger but heaps and bounds of praises from her family as well. The actress beautiful messages from her in-laws as well. There were delighted to watch her on the screen and appreciated her on social media.

Priyanka's youngest brother-in-law Franklin Jonas shared a poster of the film on the Instagram story, wishing the Aitraaz actress luck and love on the film's release. He wrote, "Go watch this amazing movie on Netflix. So proud of @priyankachopra love you sis.” Other than her brother-in-law, Priyanka’s father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr also took to his Instagram and showered his love on the actress. He shared the post and wrote, “Everyone goes see this powerful movie starring our wonderful daughter-in-law @priyankachopra”. Overwhelmed by the love, the actress thanked Kevin with a heart eye emoji.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had taken to Instagram and shared a series of the picture while describing her choice of giving a nod for the film. The pictured were some of the BTS stills of the actress with the director Ramin Bahrani who was seen guiding her with shots. She wrote, “I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!” (sic). Then also her father-in-law Kevin was the first one to comment under the post and praise her character as Pinky. He wrote, “Amazing performance. Your portrayal of Pinky was heartbreaking and inspiring. Love you”.

Meanwhile, the actress has been enjoying the love sent to her by all her fans for her stunning performance in the film. She recently posted a heartfelt message to thank all of them for showing so much affection towards her latest movie. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a pink coloured attire with The White Tiger flashing in the background. In the caption, she said how she was ending the opening weekend with a full heart and stated how she was blown away by the love for The White Tiger’s release on Netflix this weekend. She then continued by stating how the support of her fans in watching the film had made it trend globally in the top ten in less than 48 hours and still counting.

