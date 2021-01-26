Republic Day: Priyanka Chopra hails 15 women who helped draft the Indian Constitution

To celebrate the joyous occasion of 72nd Republic Day, actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter and shared photos of 15 women who were a part of the first Constituent Assembly of India and helped in drafting the Indian Constitution. The actress shared a series of pictures of iconic women like Annie Mascarene, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Kamla Chaudhry, Hansa Jivraj Mehta, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kriplani, Begum Aizaz Rasul, Renuka Ray, Ammu Swaminathan, Malati Chaudhary and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur. While captioning the post, the actress spoke lengths women in governance.

The actress revealed that she had been reading a lot about women in governance and how they impacted communities all across the countries. Highlighting their work and saluting their spirit, the actress wrote, “I’ve been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries". "It’s been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership,” Priyanka added.

In another post, The White Tiger actress shared that she recently came across the names of 15 names of women who were a part of the first Constituent Assembly. “I’d like to share an interesting piece of information I came across recently and today seems to be the perfect day to post what I learned. Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India & that they helped draft the Constitution of India?”. Apart from the actress, an array of Bollywood stars also extended their wishes on the most momentous day in the history of India. Stars like Sonu Sood, Kiara Advani, Lata Mangeshkar, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, and many more took to their respective social media handles and honoured the achievements and contributions of all the brave hearts who laid their lives for the country and the countrymen.

Calling them a source of inspiration for many and considering the information appropriate for the day, the actress shared another post. She wrote, "So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day". Fans have also commented on the post with Republic Day wishes.

